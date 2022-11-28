Super Sale Alert: Get up to $100 off during the Away Cyber Monday sale, running from now through November 28. No promo code required.
If you're due for a luggage upgrade, there's no time like the present to treat yourself to one. Away — which has won over R29 readers and editors with its durable and stylish luggage and travel accessories — is giving its dedicated fan base what it really wants with its Cyber Monday deals: Some steep discounts on its top-rated products. Through November 28, get $50 off when you buy any two suitcases and $100 off when you buy any three — including fan favorites like The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. Not only can you snag these beloved bags at an incredible discount right now, you can also scoop up select totes, backpacks, and travel accessories at as much as 40% off, including pieces from the recently launched F.A.R. collection. If you're looking for a great gift for someone on your list — or just want to score a great piece of luggage for yourself without breaking the bank — the Away Cyber Monday luggage sale is one you definitely don't want to sleep on. Read on to discover our favorites that are well worth bundling while this sale lasts.
Lightweight, protective, and generously sized without being so large that the TSA will tell you to check it, Away's Bigger Carry-On is perfect for a weekend getaway or as an addition to your larger suitcase arsenal. In addition to serious style, it boasts a hard shell, smooth 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks, and more luxe features.
Looking for the perfect bag for your next trip? Look no further. Armed with a polycarbonate shell exterior that's both lightweight and durable, you'll have no trouble getting this carry-on into most overhead airplane compartments. It's also a major favorite among buyers, earning a 5 out of 5-star rating, as well as racking up nearly 1,900 glowing reviews.
Need something a bit bigger than the Bigger Carry-On for your next trip? The Bigger Carry-On Flex has all the well-considered details of the Bigger Carry-On, but with more room for your essentials. The "Flex" in its name allows the suitcase to expand an additional 2.25" (6 cm), making it ideal for trips when you just know you'll be bringing back a few souvenirs. And if you're toting anything fragile, its polycarbonate shell will ensure those items arrive at your destination in one piece.
The Medium has the same polycarbonate hard shell that you get with Away's Carry-On but with even more space for your stuff. Roomy, durable, and cute — what more could you ask for?
If you're looking for a piece of checked luggage that will ensure your belongings reach their destination both safely and securely, the Medium Flex is the bag for you. You can kiss struggling to close your suitcase goodbye, thanks to its additional 1.75" (4.45 cm) of packing space.
Worried The Medium won't have enough room for your stuff? The Large is the biggest piece of luggage Away offers and it boasts an aluminum hard shell, ensuring you won't have to worry about your possessions getting damaged en route to your destination.
