With apologies to Dr. Seuss, we could eat avocados any of the following ways: in a box, with a fox, in a house, with a mouse, for brunch, lunch, here, there, and anywhere. When we keep avocados around the house, the reasons to eat them seem to multiply: put them on toast, add them to a sandwich, mix them into a dip. They're an easy way to make any meal more exciting without needing tons of extra work or special gadgets and gizmos. But, just because we don't need avocado-centric equipment doesn't mean we don't want it.
We avocado-obsessed masses have not only allegedly endangered our ability to ever own a house to get our hands on these berries (yes, really!), we've also created a cottage industry of single-use items to make consuming them even easier. Ahead, eight tools that might otherwise sit around gathering dust in our drawers — if we didn't already eat avocados every damn day.