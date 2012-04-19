Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
I Love My…Stonewashed Denim Motorcycle Jacket
Sara Idacavage
Apr 19, 2012
Shopping
Get Sizzling With Our BBQ Essentials
Sara Idacavage
Jun 24, 2010
Politics
Horrifying Hats: The Worst Toppers Around
Connie Wang
Jun 4, 2010
Politics
Snooki's Mom, Ebay Taxes, And Bike Seat Covers That Look Like Vag...
Joss Stone helped Nine West design shoes, even though she doesn't "really know anything" about shoe design. Perhaps that's why she accidentally made
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Twitter Troll: Roy's Bedhead, Fashion Fantasy Websites, And Cooki...
Rachel_Roy: "Shooting resort - love the colors, lip and hair. Inspired from a dream. -RR http://twitpic.com/1tclzd" Funny—this is what our hair looks
by
Sara Idacavage
New York
Ligia Dias Can't Stop Name-Dropping In Her New Exhibition
Sometimes, name-dropping can get you places in life: It certainly worked for jewelry designer Ligia Dias, who landed an exhibit at the "Art Since the
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Canadian Brand Norwegian Wood's Spring Lookbook Inspires Heaps Of...
Canadian brand Norwegian Wood 's spring '10 collection is full of eye-catching prints that will have you looking at your wardrobe in a whole new way.
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Twitter Troll: Cannes Jealousy, Dina's Legacy, And The Breakfast ...
iD_magazine: "Editor Ben Reardon & Deputy Editor Holly Shackleton have just returned from Cannes. We are so jealous: http://tweetphoto.com/23782624" Even
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Alex & Eli's Fall Line Is Bad-Ass Boardroom
If you've been reading Refinery29 lately, you can tell we've sorta been all about sexed-up menswear, which is why we're hyped about Alex & Eli's fall '10
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
Richard Chai And Jeremy Scott For Alternative Apparel Sale Ends T...
Attention lovers of all things soft and stylish! Richard Chai and Jeremy Scott's exclusive Alternative Apparel designs for Refinery29 will sadly be
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
G-Shock Mini Teaches Us How To Mix Functional With Fabulous
Some of us don't typically wear timepieces, but we finally found a few great ones that will stay on our wrists instead of in our jewelry boxes. These
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Rika's Spring Lookbook Has Us Seeing Stars And Spots!
It may have been love at first sight when we first laid our eyes upon Rika's spring 2010 lookbook. The collection by Swedish designer Ulrika Lundgren has
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Twitter Troll: Pet Portraits, Mantilla Interns, And Jesus Luz' "G...
DitaVonTeese: "My pets' oil portraits are finally hung in my Paris apartment!! http://twitpic.com/1onipe" Old Masters' Pet Portraits! They're a thing,
by
Sara Idacavage
Shopping
Arrow Prints Are Right On Target
We could all use a little direction in our lives, so it's no surprise that we're naturally drawn to arrow designs and motifs. The pointy symbol has been
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Tretorn Gets A Makeover With Comme Des Garcons, J. Crew, And The ...
Above: Comme des Garçons for Tretorn. You probably already know we enjoy updated looks on classic pieces, so it's no surprise that we're pretty pumped
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Gap Nails It Again With Their Pierre Hardy Spring Sandals And Wedges
Pierre Hardy's spring shoe collection for Gap gives us something to want to wear while we continue to eagerly wait for their amazing fall '10 shoe
by
Sara Idacavage
Los Angeles
Lady Gaga Shakes It Like A Polaroid Picture For V Magazine
Lady Gaga is known for being a woman who wears many hats, both literally and figuratively. Thanks to her new position as Creative Director for a special
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Twitter Troll: Beautiful People, Funny People, And Impatient People
MissKellyO: "me in @peoplemag for the most beautiful people list. I'm still waiting for someone to pinch me i am so fucking hap http://twitpic.com/1j5enw"
by
Sara Idacavage
Shopping
A New Take On The Colorblock Trend
This spring is all about a color revival. and we are currently loving multi-hued pieces that mix blocks of color in a way that's more interesting than
by
Sara Idacavage
Shopping
Cheap Thrill! Go Picnicking With A Chanel-esque Straw Bag
Chanel's spring 2010 collection was full of cute and kitschy farm-inspired accessories that we can't help but love, but it's hard for us to justify
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Isabel Toledo Releases Sketches Of Her Crocs-esque Payless Shoe C...
Attention all shoe fanatics: Now you have another chance to score designer footwear without breaking the bank thanks to Isabel Toledo's upcoming
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Bec & Bridge's Athletic-Themed Winter Lookbook Is A Real Knockout
What do you get when you combine a kick boxer's workout clothes with Lady Gaga's stage outfits? Probably something like Bec & Bridge's ass-kicking,
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Channel The '40s With Fischer This Fall
Sometimes the best accessory for a stylish woman is well-dressed man. Keeping this in mind, Kristina Angelozzi, the Brooklyn-based designer behind the
by
Sara Idacavage
New York
Nude Male Performers Get Aroused, Rodarte Is Somewhat Affordable,...
Gasp! A nude male performance artist got aroused while facing other (nude) performers and occasionally being fondled. Um, can we blame him? (Animal) We
by
Sara Idacavage
New York
Zero + Maria Cornejo's Shoe And Accessory Collection Lands In NYC
We wouldn't exactly call ourselves minimalists when it comes to fashion, but we're willing to make a few exceptions. Take for example the spring '10 shoe
by
Sara Idacavage
Fashion
Mctega Serves Up Their New Jewelry Collection On The Rocks
We were intrigued when the jewelry-designing duo behind Mctega first showed us their chunky, gelatinous bauble collection last summer, followed by their
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Leather Underwear, The Abercrombie "Face," And The Most Famous Dr...
Everything you wanted to know about Kim Kardashian and way, way, too much more. (The Frisky) The Abercrombie CEO is being paid $4 million to lower
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
Twitter Troll: Bieber Battles, Erin Wasson's Closet, And Brush Up...
thecobrasnake: "Check out the coolest garbage bag ever!!! @sarahcolette http://tweetphoto.com/18435520" Nearly too pretty to throw out. But did they
by
Sara Idacavage
New York
Olga Sherer Makes Evolution Look Sexy
Photographer Carter Smith shot Olga Sherer (one of our favorite redheads!) for the May issue of Elle in The American Museum of Natural History. Fittingly
by
Sara Idacavage
Politics
How To Make It Through The Outnet's $1 Sale Without Passing Out
We were pretty stoked when we first heard about TheOutnet.com 's one anniversary sale. Everything—anything for $1? Bring it on! However, after
by
Sara Idacavage
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted