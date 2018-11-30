Skip navigation!
Mary Galloway
Fashion
Vintage Engagement Rings For The Unconventional Bride
Ellen Hoffman
Nov 30, 2018
Shopping
The Best Bras For Busty Gals
Ray Lowe
Oct 19, 2018
Shopping
10 Common Bra Problems, Solved
Ellen Hoffman
Mar 20, 2017
Health
How Stress REALLY Affects Millennial Women
In Status: Stressed, Refinery29 is teaming up with Secret, the expert in stress sweat, to have an honest, passionate conversation about the role of stress
by
Ava Feuer
Living
The Ultimate London Etiquette Guide
Mind the gap, health and safety, Keep Calm and Carry On. We get it. What we don't get, however, is why it's taking that man so long to top up his Oyster
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
10 Audrey Hepburn Quotes To Live By
Break out the record player and the cigarette holders. Monday, May 4, marks what would have been Audrey Hepburn's 86th birthday — and if that's not a
by
Erin Donnelly
Home
5 Easy Ways To Green Your Routine
With it being Earth Day and all, maybe your desire to be eco-friendly is somewhat heightened. Perhaps you want to consider being more conscious about
by
Chloe Daley
Home
10 Alternative V-Day Plans For Everyone
I've never had super-strong feelings about V-Day. I certainly despise the stereotypical red roses and candy, but I've never understood the
by
Chloe Daley
Shopping
The Beginner's Guide To Sexy Lingerie
Lingerie doesn’t start and stop with bras and panties, despite what the contents of your underwear drawer may suggest. Since yours is probably already
by
Ellen Hoffman
Home
How To Zen Out Your Space For The New Year
We left 2014 covered in confetti, saying goodbye to the stresses of the year with a Champagne-themed farewell toast. As our glasses clinked, we also said
by
Julie Pennell
Living
10 Awesome Things To Do If You're Staying In
As much as we love the electric energy of strangers and friends in a buzzy bar on NYE, we have a confession: This year, we want to stay in. Maybe in a
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Small-Space Tips From A Tiny-House Owner
One of the biggest trends in home design these days is keeping things small. Take, for instance, tiny houses. Rooted in values of sustainability and
by
Mimi O'Connor
Jennifer Lawrence
How The Red Carpet Is Jennifer Lawrence's Real Hunger Game
There are but a few things in life that really drive a (wo)man: love, fear, and hunger. Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence knows this to be true. Her
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
The Best Fashion Quotes You've Never Heard
Yes, Coco Chanel may have had a point about taking one thing off before you leave the house. And, that Carrie Bradshaw quote about liking her money
by
Leeann Duggan
