Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jesper Gudbergsen
Makeup
The Quickest Way To Get Glowy Skin
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 28, 2016
Makeup
Watch & Learn: How To Fill Your Brows In Less Than A Minute
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 25, 2016
Makeup
Here's Exactly How To Apply A Cushion Foundation
Jenna Rosenstein
Jun 21, 2016
Beauty
How To Contour In Less Than Two Minutes
Don't get us wrong, we love a good smoky eye. But there are about a thousand other ways you can jazz up your makeup look for a night out. And a lot of
by
Jenna Rosenstein
Body
Watch These Women Get Real About Swimsuit Shopping
This story was originally published on July 2, 2015. "When I hear the phrase, 'beach body,' I mean, I don't think of me," explains one of the women in
by
Shannon Gibson
Makeup
The Perfect Beauty Look To Wear
Tonight
After years of practice, we've all mastered our own version of a five-minute face. It’s like muscle memory — a little foundation here, a swipe of brow
by
Jada Wong
Home
3 Stain Nightmares You’ll Be So Glad Didn’t Happen To You
Rest assured: Stains are not always your fault. Sure, you experience a clumsy moment from time to time, but you also can’t control the actions of
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
These Real-Life Stain Confessions Prove We’ve
All
Been T...
No matter how diligent you are about forgoing spaghetti while wearing a plain white tee or checking your seat before plopping down in white jeans,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Celebrity Style
A Grown-Up Holiday Ritual That
Isn’t
Baking Cookies
While you might be old enough to put out the almond milk and gluten-free cookies the night before, there’s nothing more refreshing than a just-for-fun,
by
Katie O'Donnell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted