This story was originally published on July 2, 2015.



"When I hear the phrase, 'beach body,' I mean, I don't think of me," explains one of the women in the video above. Why, though? For a lot of women, the feeling that you (and your body) don't belong at the beach exists before their feet even touch the sand. More often than not, it begins in swimsuit dressing rooms. Described as everything from a "mild disaster," to flat-out "torture," bathing suit shopping is a major source of anxiety. In the worst cases, it can lead to women beating themselves up about how they look, regardless of how they might have felt going into the store.



That's the thing — body positivity isn't always a constant in women's lives. It can shift day-by-day or situation-by-situation. A woman in the video pinpoints the reason behind this for her: "Women [are told] that their worth is how they look."



So as you head to the beach this holiday weekend, own your look, and, of course, your vacay. That's what really matters.



Special thanks for bathing suits: Red Dolly, Modcloth, Beth Richards, Eres, We are Handsome, Malia Mills, Mara Hoffman.

