Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Hans Maharawal
Fashion
3 Creative Fall Outfits That Only Look Expensive
Kelly Agnew
Sep 27, 2017
Fashion
This Might Be The Most Versatile Spring Trend, Ever
Kelly Agnew
Mar 23, 2017
New York
How Not Fitting In Can Work To Your Advantage
Gina Marinelli
Apr 1, 2016
Work & Money
How This Tech CEO Could Change The Art Industry
For NYC entrepreneur Alexandra Chemla, it started as a solution to a common problem. As a gallery assistant at the time, she was tasked with being
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
You’ve Been Playing It Too Safe With Your Jewelry
In 2004, Jules Kim was a promoter, DJ, and completely tapped into the NYC nightlife scene. Then, things changed. She wanted to create something a bit more
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
What It's Really Like Being An Artist In Your 20s
It’s the oldest tale in NYC history: a young, hungry artist moves to the Big Apple to pursue her passion, get her big break, and discover herself along
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
How To Dress Up When You Don't Wear Dresses
When it’s time to get fancy — a holiday fête, a wedding, that highly anticipated third date — a dress is an easy, effective (albeit quite obvious)
by
Gina Marinelli
Styling Tips
The Anti-Dress-For-Your-Body-Type Guide
The cues are far from subtle. Be it magazines, store windows, or, ahem, certain frequently visited women’s lifestyle sites, we’ve all gotten the memo
by
Gina Marinelli
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted