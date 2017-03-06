Skip navigation!
Filippo Del Vita
Health
Get In Killer Shape In Just 9 Minutes
Amy Roberts
Mar 6, 2017
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person
Amy Roberts
Nov 28, 2016
Makeup
3 Brow Trends You MUST Try Right Now
Audrey Noble
Nov 7, 2016
Beauty
The Makeup Tutorials You'll Be Copying All Summer Long
Take a good, hard look at your favorite eyeshadow palette. Are the basic nude shades whittled down to nothing, while any remotely fun or colorful ones
Jenna Rosenstein
Beauty
We Tried Peel-Off Beauty Products — & Here's What Happened
On a recent work trip, a scientist at a skin-care lab I toured told me how important it is to test for "skin feel." What, exactly, is "skin feel"? Just
Mi-Anne Chan
30-Day Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Counteract All Your Sitting
Chances are, you’re reading this at a desk or on your phone. Your shoulders are hunched forward, aren’t they? Your lower back is probably also curved
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Sculpt Your Arms Like Crazy
Having strong arms is so much more than a pass to show off in sleeveless tops. It’s the key to being able to hold your own. “Every action you do in
Amy Roberts
Makeup
The 5 Products You Need To Pull Off Any Spring Look
Take a moment and do an inventory of your makeup stash. What's in it? If you're like us, you'll find a mix of your trusty go-tos (read: whittled-down
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
Work-To-Party Outfits In Just A Few Easy Swaps
For most of us, the last thing we want to think about when getting dressed in the morning is what we're going to wear that night. During the majority of
Calvy Click
Living
Your Holiday Stress Relief — In 7 Hilarious GIFs
Ah, the magic of the holiday season. We slip into our comfies, brew up a hot toddy, and warm our toes by the fire next to the ones we love. We also forget
Meredith Gray
Sex
Introducing: NYC's 19 Most Eligible Bachelorettes
Being single in New York City gets a bad rap: So many picture a sad, lonely woman, eating take-out in her studio apartment, tearing up about just how hard
Erin Cunningham
Makeup
9 Fall Beauty Trends We Can't Stop Obsessing About
First things first: The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of sunglasses. According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, snow reflects 80% of
Anne Marie Guarnieri
Home
Hipster Decor Is Dead — & These Hot Guys Know What's Next
Lately, we've been hoping that mason jars and industrial-pipe shelving might go the way of "normcore" and the "dad bod" — be phased out and replaced by
Sean Santiago
