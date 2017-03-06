Get In Killer Shape In Just 9 Minutes

Bottoms-Up Lunge To Single-Leg Deadlift

Strength meets balance in this challenging multipart move. Start by standing flat on your left foot with your right toes resting on the floor. Step the right foot back into a reverse lunge, both legs bending to 90 degrees. Press your weight into your left foot to come to stand. Without placing your right leg on the ground, hinge into a single-leg deadlift, extending your right leg behind you while tilting your upper body forward. Only hinge as low as you can while keeping your back leg and torso in the same plane — you don't want to collapse your chest and sacrifice form. Keep your standing leg slightly bent, using its strength to stand back up straight. If possible, keep your right foot off the ground and repeat the sequence. Be sure to do the same amount of work on each side; for the timed workouts below, switch sides halfway through the interval.