Christopher Michael Beer
Hair
The Braid For Girls Who Can't Braid
Taylor Bryant
Oct 27, 2015
New York
The RIGHT Way To Do Cozy-Chic
Alison Ives
Feb 5, 2015
Living
Here's What Really Happens When You Talk To Strangers
Jada Wong
Dec 16, 2014
New York
Good Things CAN Happen When You Talk To Strangers
There's no such thing as too many warm fuzzies, and the second episode of Smile Showdown will give you just that. Associate entertainment editor Vanessa
by
Jada Wong
Styling Tips
How To Dress For Work In 60 Seconds
Now that fall has ushered in some bone-chilling mornings, the last thing we want to do in the a.m. is leave the warm cocoon we've made in bed. But, with
by
Alison Ives
Entertaining
Proof You Can Talk To Anyone, Anywhere
New Yorkers aren't exactly known for cheery expressions and over-the-top friendliness — shocker, we know. In fact, city dwellers are a pretty
by
Jada Wong
Music
The Indie Band Everyone Is Talking About
Deerhoof, the seminal '90s noise/pop/punk band, is constantly reinventing itself. On its 12th studio record, La Isla Bonita, out November 4 on Polyvinyl
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Styling Tips
The Perfect Fall Outfit In 60 Seconds Or Less
It's a story we know all too well — battling it out with our closets each morning to craft a spot-on outfit, only to be totally late for whatever
by
Alison Ives
Styling Tips
Create The Perfect Costume In 60 Seconds
Calling all procrastinators, this one's for you. If you waited 'til the last second to figure out your Halloween costume and all the holiday stores are
by
Alison Ives
Youtube
Say Hello To The Hands-Free Hairdryer
We've watched enough episodes of Shark Tank to know that great inventions are born out of asking, "How can I make life easier?" That being said, we
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Hey Gemini — Here Is What Defines You
Geminis sometimes get a bad reputation for being duplicitous. They are, after all, the twins of the astrological chart. But, this interesting air sign,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Working With Your Best Friend Might Actually Be Brilliant
We've all been there — dreaming up cool business ideas with our BFFs. But, most of the time, those seeds of genius (or, creative tangents) never make it
by
Jinnie Lee
Youtube
The 5-Minute Fix For Removing Glitter Nail Polish
Ah, glitter nail polish. Transforming our tips into mini disco balls with just a single swipe, the charm of sparkly shades is utterly unmatched. But,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Hey, Taurus! Here's What Defines You
Whoever invented the "bull in a china shop" phrase as a synonym for "disaster" obviously doesn't hang out with Taurus folks much. But, it's their loss.
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Celebrity Style
A Quick Lesson In How To Be A French Girl (Sort Of)
Channeling our inner French girl while sipping cocktails at a party or attending Fashion Week is just a bit entry level, non? Any Francophile will agree
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
This Internet-Preneur Gives Us NYC Like We've Never Seen It Before
Some look to the weekend for a little R&R, but to New Yorkers, that concept simply doesn't exist. With a steady stream of concerts, gallery exhibits, and
by
Alison Ives
Hair
The Top Knot Gets A High-Fashion Makeover
Top knots are one of those tricky updos that are very much either a hit or miss. You don't want it to be too perfect, but you also don't want to look like
by
Taylor Bryant
Youtube
This At-Home Exfoliator Gadget Doesn't Mess Around
We have a love-hate relationship with exfoliation. We're obsessed with the results: baby-soft skin, clean pores, that elusive lit-from-within glow...
by
Dianna Mazzone
Spirit
Listen Up, Aries — Here's What Sets You Apart
Do you consider yourself an innovator? A true trailblazer? Hey, you just might be an Aries. If you were born between March 20 and April 19, you belong to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Listen Up, Pisces: Here's What Makes You Tick
This week, we're showing the Pisces among us a little love. The sign of the Fishes governs the dream world, meaning that you, dear Pisces, are fabulously
by
Hayley MacMillen
New York
THIS Is How You Spend A Weekend At The Beach
Professional surfer Quincy Davis is always in training mode. Her daily schedule? Eat, surf, sleep, repeat. Considering that she owns the juniors category
by
Jada Wong
Music
Lowell's Words Are Her Wars
Elizabeth Lowell Boland kicked off 2014 with a five-song EP that singled her out as the pop-punk princess feminist we've been waiting for. Boland,
by
Hayden Manders
Spirit
Listen Up, Aquarius — Here's What Defines You
Aquarius, it is indeed the dawning of the age of YOU. If your birthday falls between January 20 and February 19, then this episode of Astrologica is just
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Capricorn Edition
If you've been waiting all Astrologica-season long for your sign, sit tight — it's coming up, fast. For now, though, we're turning our starry eyes to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
Infuse Adventure Into Your Next Dinner Party
The older you get, the more you seem to care about your surroundings — both within your immediate locale and the far-flung destinations you fantasize
by
Jinnie Lee
Spirit
Astrologica: Sagittarius Edition
Sagittarius babies are fire signs ruled by jovial and bright-minded Jupiter. So, it's no surprise they're quick with a joke. Ever-positive, Sags are great
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Scorpio Edition
Having your birthday in between October 23 and November 21 means you're a Scorpio. But, just how does that manifest? Well, water sign, stay tuned. You are
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
Is This The Ultimate Kitchen Appliance?
I've been lusting after a Vitamix ever since I first heard of its high-powered, blend-anything, change-your-life capabilities. Anyone with a modicum of
by
Kelsey Miller
Spirit
Astrologica: Libra Edition
Look, no one likes to fight. But you, Libras? You're the zodiac's diplomats. So, we hope you're into this episode of Astrologica, which is all about the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Spirit
Astrologica: Virgo Edition
If you're not great friends with a Virgo, you might want to find one soon. As you'll come to find in this Virgo-dedicated episode of Astrologica, those
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
