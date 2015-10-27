The rope braid is kind of a big deal in the hair world right now, as evidenced by its triumphant return during New York Fashion Week. What makes this slightly undone, fluffy style such a standout is that it's a modern take on the typical plait. We've already noticed lots of celebs sporting the trend — now, we want to hop on the bandwagon, too.
So, we enlisted celebrity hairstylist Mark Hill to show you how to recreate this easy, fuss-free 'do on your own. Watch the video for a step-by-step tutorial on copying this Rapunzel-like twist.
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page!
Advertisement