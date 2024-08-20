Money Diaries will be running Monday, Tuesday, and Friday this week in conjunction with our Money Diaries segments on Good Morning America! We will be back to our regularly scheduled programming next week.
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an attorney who makes $82,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on M&M’s merchandise.
Today: an attorney who makes $82,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on M&M’s merchandise.
Occupation: Attorney
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 29
Location: District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia
Salary: $82,000
Net worth: -$241,918
Debt: Student loans: $201,224; credit card: $10,917; car loan: $30,077. The interest rate on my credit card is 27.24%. I got it freshman year of undergrad — it was a student credit card. It got me through law school and periods of unemployment after law school and through the pandemic. The interest rate on my car is 5.49%. I got my car last year. My previous car was cheaper but was stolen as part of the Kia challenge, unfortunately.
Paycheck amount (biweekly): $2,305.44 (this includes payment from my side job).
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 29
Location: District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia
Salary: $82,000
Net worth: -$241,918
Debt: Student loans: $201,224; credit card: $10,917; car loan: $30,077. The interest rate on my credit card is 27.24%. I got it freshman year of undergrad — it was a student credit card. It got me through law school and periods of unemployment after law school and through the pandemic. The interest rate on my car is 5.49%. I got my car last year. My previous car was cheaper but was stolen as part of the Kia challenge, unfortunately.
Paycheck amount (biweekly): $2,305.44 (this includes payment from my side job).
Pronouns: She/her
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,720
Electricity: ~$160
Utilities: $80
Loan payments: My monthly car payment is $587 (but I pay $600). I pay about $1,000 a month towards credit card debt.
Mobile phone provider: $170 (includes Netflix subscription, phone bill and internet).
Pepco: $125 on average.
Car insurance: $190
HYSA: $50
Tithes: $50
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Absolutely. Getting a college degree was never optional. I have a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate. I had scholarships and grants for most of my undergraduate career and had to take out loans twice, for expenses and summer classes (it was required that we take classes at least one summer to graduate). I did have a scholarship for law school but it did not pay for all of my tuition and expenses. Loans covered the rest.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents did not educate me about money. I was aware (to a certain degree) of how each of my parents were with money, and they complained about it a lot. They still do. At some point my dad lost his job for a while and that was a very difficult time for us.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was during my freshman year of undergrad. I had to care for myself financially when I moved out of my parents’ house and it was much harder than I expected it to be. I was almost evicted from my apartment in the fall semester of my freshman year. I took out a small loan to help and got a job in the IT department of my university. I worked there until I graduated.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes, constantly. My parents always complained about it, argued about it, or made comments that suggested they did not have money. In high school, I wanted to get a job but was not allowed to. I sold candy and snacks in school to help pay for things that I wanted. At some point I learned how to do hair and used the money I made from that to buy things for myself.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I worry about my credit card debt a lot. I have a lot of school loans as well but that doesn’t worry me as much. I’d like to eliminate this credit card.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Eighteen. I do not have a financial safety net. If worst comes to worst, I could move in with my older sibling or parents (which I would never want to do). I did have some money saved but I had to spend the majority of it on an important expense earlier this year.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No, I have not.
Electricity: ~$160
Utilities: $80
Loan payments: My monthly car payment is $587 (but I pay $600). I pay about $1,000 a month towards credit card debt.
Mobile phone provider: $170 (includes Netflix subscription, phone bill and internet).
Pepco: $125 on average.
Car insurance: $190
HYSA: $50
Tithes: $50
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Absolutely. Getting a college degree was never optional. I have a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctorate. I had scholarships and grants for most of my undergraduate career and had to take out loans twice, for expenses and summer classes (it was required that we take classes at least one summer to graduate). I did have a scholarship for law school but it did not pay for all of my tuition and expenses. Loans covered the rest.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents did not educate me about money. I was aware (to a certain degree) of how each of my parents were with money, and they complained about it a lot. They still do. At some point my dad lost his job for a while and that was a very difficult time for us.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was during my freshman year of undergrad. I had to care for myself financially when I moved out of my parents’ house and it was much harder than I expected it to be. I was almost evicted from my apartment in the fall semester of my freshman year. I took out a small loan to help and got a job in the IT department of my university. I worked there until I graduated.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes, constantly. My parents always complained about it, argued about it, or made comments that suggested they did not have money. In high school, I wanted to get a job but was not allowed to. I sold candy and snacks in school to help pay for things that I wanted. At some point I learned how to do hair and used the money I made from that to buy things for myself.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I worry about my credit card debt a lot. I have a lot of school loans as well but that doesn’t worry me as much. I’d like to eliminate this credit card.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Eighteen. I do not have a financial safety net. If worst comes to worst, I could move in with my older sibling or parents (which I would never want to do). I did have some money saved but I had to spend the majority of it on an important expense earlier this year.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No, I have not.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Day One
8 a.m. — Wake up and decide to attend church virtually. My sister, brother-in-law and nephew are in town for my birthday and heading to my place. My breakfast is an Uncrustable, some other unfulfilling snack and water. My family arrives around 10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — We leave for Cava and Cold Stone. Our meals come to $22.52 because I had a $9 off coupon for my birthday. We decide to eat in the car because my nephew fell asleep and we would be punishing ourselves by waking a sleeping toddler. My brother-in-law and I head to Cold Stone. He pays; such a gentleman. We head back to my place and I tell my family goodbye. We had such a good time this weekend and I appreciate them. $22.52
4 p.m. — Once home, I relax. I did a lot this weekend and am exhausted. I get hungry again so I cook some rice and heat up some veggies and chicken that I had in my fridge. I eat that and some tiramisu that a friend made me for my birthday. Then I clean my place.
8:30 p.m. — I head to the grocery store to buy something to meal prep for dinner this week because I know I won’t have the time or desire to go to the grocery store during the week. I buy salmon and two pre-prepared salad packs. I also buy some frozen fruit for smoothies. $50.17
9 p.m. — I spend the rest of my evening meal prepping fruit I already had and the leftover rice, chicken and veggies from earlier while talking to both of my sisters on the phone. Just can’t get enough of them. I order a refill of my medication ($7.52 with insurance). $7.52
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12 a.m. — I go to bed around midnight, despite my plan to be in bed early. I really need to work on this because I’ve been tired and fatigued a lot more lately and I am trying not to solve that by drinking Starbucks. I’m hoping that easing up on coffee will save me money and be better for my health.
Daily Total: $80.21
Day Two
6:20 a.m. — I am out of bed and getting ready for the day. I don’t have to be at my full-time job early this morning because I have an interview with someone who I need to recommend me for admission to the state bar where I live. I am already licensed in another state but I am trying to get licensed in this state as well. My interview is at 10 a.m. I planned to work my side job from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. but end up working from 7:30 a.m. until 9:20 a.m. My breakfast is an Uncrustable, half a blueberry muffin and water. I am exhausted and don’t have the energy to make anything else. I have a bunch of Uncrustables because I bought a box for my nephew and he didn’t eat them all. The rest will be my breakfast for the week.
9:20 a.m. — I head to my interview. Traffic makes a 15-minute drive almost 30 minutes but I arrive early (so, on time) and the interview lasts around five minutes. It’s just a formality unless there is a red flag in my application. Afterwards I head to work and meet up with a client.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12 p.m. — I am struggling to stay awake. I break for lunch and eat the rest of my Cava and have a fruit cup, then I am back to work.
4 p.m. — Leave work and get home around 4:45 p.m.
5 p.m. — I continue to work my side job. I’ve also worked at it during the day when I've had free time.
6 p.m. — For dinner I have rice, chicken and veggies, and a little tiramisu. My friend made a lot and I wasn’t able to give much away so I’ll be eating it until I can’t eat anymore. I’m working on portion control so my dinner and dessert isn’t heavy at all. I drink water.
7 p.m. — I rest, talk to my sister and sign up for therapy. It’s free with my insurance.
8:30 p.m. — I head to my apartment gym and am back home by 9:45 p.m.
10:30 p.m. — Showered and ready for bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three
6:40 a.m. — My breakfast is an Uncrustable, a hard-boiled egg and tea. I briefly wonder if this counts as a balanced diet. Out of the house by 8:10 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Spend the morning working on both my full-time and side job, then break for lunch. I have a fruit cup and my rice, chicken and veggies. After lunch I have to commute to a different courthouse for work. I am there for all of 45 minutes and then I go home to work remotely for the rest of the day. I stop by Target to pick up some things. $14.98
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
3 p.m. — I am really craving Nigerian food but choose not to indulge because I meal prepped. I season my salmon for dinner and eat a snack. I work my side job briefly but then have to stop because there is no more work. It’s a little disappointing because no work means no hours and less extra money for me. But I enjoy having time to do nothing. I spend the rest of the day reading, watching TV and talking to my sisters.
6 pm. — For dinner I have an Asian caesar salad with the salmon I seasoned. It's delicious! I am at the gym by 8:30 p.m. and in bed by 11 p.m.
6 pm. — For dinner I have an Asian caesar salad with the salmon I seasoned. It's delicious! I am at the gym by 8:30 p.m. and in bed by 11 p.m.
Daily Total: $14.98
Day Four
7:40 a.m. — Get out of bed. Breakfast is a smoothie and an Uncrustable. Today is a WFH day, except for a meeting that I have with my supervisor in the morning. I head out to meet with her; our meeting lasts about 30 minutes. All is well and I head back home. I anticipated working my side job but there is no work again today so I pretty much have nothing to do. I decide to get my adulting on. I make a dentist appointment and plan my brother-in-law’s Father’s Day gift. $74.90
12:30 p.m. — Eat lunch (of course I am having rice, veggies and chicken).
2:30 p.m. — Appointment with a nutritionist. I have thyroid issues (was diagnosed last year) and am wondering if there are dietary changes I need to make to help reduce the symptoms. We discuss my diet and the answer is, for the most part, no. (I don’t tell her about the Uncrustables. They aren’t a regular part of my diet.) The thyroid medication I take has stabilized my levels but the symptoms remain. We have a great conversation and talk about next steps.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5:30 p.m. — I watch Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal on Netflix, talk to my sisters, then have dinner — the same delicious salad from yesterday. I head to the gym around 8 p.m. and am in bed by 10:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $74.90
Day Five
8 a.m. — Get out of bed; today is a WFH day. Breakfast is a small omelet and an Uncrustable. I work a little but I don’t have much to do today: two phone calls to make and a meeting with a client.
12:30 p.m. — Lunch is the last of my chicken, rice and vegetables.
3 p.m. — Today is payday! I’m paid a total of $2,625.43 for my full-time and side jobs. I pay all my bills so I can use the rest for a day trip I am taking this weekend, then pay $900 towards rent, $300 towards my car note, $550 towards my credit card and $370 towards other expenses, including savings (all included in monthly outgoings). I was gifted $250 from different people for my birthday; I send $115 to my sister to buy something for me. I also spend $70 on hygiene products from a Black woman-owned business and another $70 on a birthday gift for a friend. $255
6 p.m. — Dinner is the last of my salad. I was feeling peckish through the day so I have fruit, crackers and finish off the tiramisu. Around 6:15 p.m. I head out for an acting class (already paid for using money from my side job). I started taking acting classes last year and have thoroughly enjoyed them. They help me relieve stress and let go. It’s been a while since I’ve taken one and I had A LOT of fun. Can’t wait for next week. It is a six-week course.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $255
Day Six
6:15 a.m. — I am up and out of bed early today! I had trouble sleeping. My apartment building is dealing with a millipede problem and unfortunately some of them have made their way into our apartments. I hate bugs and I do not want them in my place. I’ve had to evict several of them over the past two days and it’s given me some anxiety because I’m worried about stepping on them in the middle of the night or some other wild scenario I’ve created in my head. The anxiety affected my sleep so I am up early and decide to get a head start on some things I need to do to prepare for my day trip tomorrow. I head to the gas station to fill up. $32
8 a.m. — I get ready for the day. Breakfast is the last of my eggs and the last Uncrustable!
12 p.m. — For lunch I go out to buy food from a local Jamaican spot, since I’ve finished all my meal-prepped meals. $47.17
2 p.m. — My sister sends me money for my birthday and I spend it on an essential oil-based bug repellant spray and some hair products. $46.62
6 p.m. — Dinner is food from the Jamaican spot. I’ve got enough food for three meals. A friend of mine is in a play and I am going to see it tonight to support her (I’m very excited), so after dinner I go to Target to buy her flowers ($15.90). The play is wonderful! I get home and get ready for my day trip tomorrow. $15.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $141.69
Day Seven
2 a.m. — Day trip to NY! A while ago I planned a day trip to NY for my birthday and the day has finally come. Me and two friends are heading to the city to get our (really my) nerd on. We meet up at 2 a.m. at my place and a friend drops us off at the Megabus spot in our city. At 3:20 a.m. we head out and arrive in NY at 8 a.m. We walk to a café called Paris Baguette for breakfast, where I get a quiche and a coffee. $10.91
9 a.m. — We go to the Harry Potter store. I don’t have words to describe how excited I am and how much I enjoy this experience. I do have numbers though! I spend $116.52 on things for myself and family and friends. $116.52
10 a.m. — We are done much earlier than expected. I thought we would spend two or three hours in the store but we only spent one. We decide to deviate from the itinerary and take a ferry to Brooklyn for lunch. Fancy, right? We spend £2.90 on a subway ride to the ferry and one of my friends buys the ferry tickets for the group. The ride is about five minutes, then we get off and head to a gorgeous food hall for lunch. $2.90
12 p.m. — After a walk around and some pictures, we eat lunch. I spend $22.87. I start to stress a little because my phone is already at 50% and my charging cord and portable charger are not working. We decide to stop by a store at some point so I can recharge. My friends don’t use the same kind of charger as me. $22.87
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
1:30 p.m. — After lunch, we plan to take the subway back to the NY, NY area to get back to the itinerary but we come across a bookstore and an open market. I resist the strong temptation to buy something from the beautiful bookstore but spend $28 on something for myself and a friend at the open market. $28
2 p.m. — We get back on the subway ($2.90) and head to the Lego store. I spend $114.24 on sets for myself and friends. $117.14
3 p.m. — We head to Best Buy for a break and a charger. We are simply exhausted and aching from lack of sleep and a not-so-comfortable bus ride, but we are powering through. A charger cord and box (I can’t remember the actual word for it) costs $42.44. We charge our phones and our bodies with a little break. I recycle my old cord and portable charger. $42.44
4 p.m. — Back on the subway. I pay for myself and one of my friends ($5.80). We head to the Nintendo Store in Times Square. While I go in and look around, my friends head to Starbucks across the street for a break and hydration. When I’m done, I head over and we charge up, relax and stretch. Afterwards we walk to our last attraction: the M&M’s store. We look around and I call up my sisters to see what they want. I end up spending $98 on things for myself and my family ($20 of that is a gift card I got for my birthday). $83.80
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m. — We head to a pizza shop and spend $4.51 on a slice, then we walk to the subway and ride down to the Megabus stop ($2.90). We are back home by 12:30 a.m. A fun but tiring trip. I am so grateful my friends came with me. $7.41
Daily Total: $431.99
The Breakdown
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.