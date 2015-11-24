I Watched My Ex Marry Another Woman

Last month, I flew from New Jersey to San Francisco to attend the wedding of my ex-boyfriend, Jack*. I wasn’t someone’s plus one; I was a proper guest. And that made some people uncomfortable and judgmental.



I got ready in a tiny hotel room with some of my girlfriends who had also been invited. It wasn’t until I gave myself a final look in the mirror that I realized I was nervous.



En route to the cathedral, the girls asked me multiple times if I was okay, reminding me that it was perfectly normal to be nervous. But was it? I wasn’t the one getting married. I had never felt anxious over someone else’s wedding before. Ordinarily I would just be excited about the open bar, fancy food, and getting dolled up.



Yet there it was — an unmistakable feeling of jitters. It was not sadness. I had already mourned that loss when Jack moved to California a few years prior. I skipped his going away party because I was feeling overly nostalgic, and opted to send him a sentimental email instead.



I watched him smile adoringly at his bride as she walked down the aisle toward him. A calming wave came over me in that moment. He was exactly where he was supposed to be, and so was I.



At the reception, our friend — another of his ex-girlfriends — suggested we take an ex-girlfriend photo. There were three of us at the wedding, and I presume a total of five had been invited. I laughed off the suggestion and didn’t participate, out of fear that his now-wife might be uncomfortable if she saw it.



Jack and I danced at the wedding — to fast-paced music, and always with other friends around. It reminded me of our trip to Puerto Rico a few years prior; we had already broken up but went with friends and slept in separate rooms.

