A Devoted List-Maker Finds The Ultimate Planner For 2022

Anyone who knows me knows that planners and I go together like peanut butter and jelly. As a Virgo, I’m celestially programmed to prize organization above anything else, and I make lists for pretty much everything, right down to what I bring to the park when I walk my dog. While I wasn't the only one to rock a planner in my high school years, by the time I got to college, Google Calendar was swiftly replacing daybooks and the iPhone notes app offered everything a Moleskine could, albeit electronically. While the pandemic forced us to hit pause on, um, plans; now that we're making a safe return to things like traveling and socializing, I'm more than ready to welcome planners back to my day-to-day life — and I have a feeling I've come across the perfect one.
At-A-Glance already knows a thing or two about planners, having been in the paper biz for almost 90 years. (You might recall their large-format monthly desk-pad calendar gracing your grade-school teacher’s desk.) Their newcomer launch, the Harmony Collection, will help you house everything from important events and holidays to wellness goals and daily wins. For the purposes of this review, I got the Harmony Weekly Monthly Planner in a muted elephant gray; while it may not be the splashiest cover in the history of planners, it's begging to customized with funky stickers. (I curated a mix of Glossier and Lisa Frank decals and the resulting effect was fire — a grown version of the endlessly doodled-upon spiral-bound notebook that I carried around in high school.)
With the new year only a few weeks away, you’re probably wondering which planner is going to be your 2022 ride or die. Keep reading for my top-to-bottom review of At-A-Glance's epic drop — and stay till the end for an R29 reader-exclusive promo code to shop it for yourselves.
I'm partial to a weekly view planner so I could stay focused on what's going on in the immediate few days, but this daybook also has large-format monthly calendars to jot down travel dates, birthdays, and other important occasions. Each day has ample room to log appointments, reservations, and more, but you can also use that space for notes. Plus, on every weekly page, there are inspirational quotes to add a little positivity and humor to your day.
If you're looking for a planner that has everything you need and nothing you don't, this is definitely that planner. At-A-Glance's Harmony planner is stylish and comprehensive, but doesn't have too many added features that you won't end up actually using in your day-to-day life. I love that the page layout is relatively simple, and that it comes with extra pages for note-keeping, plus color-coded label stickers to flag important events. (Be still, my hyper-organized heart!) The construction of the planner itself is also super sturdy, and feels like it will definitely hold up over 365 days. The cover is made from a substantial reinforced plastic and the durable binding rings make it easy for the planner to be totally flat when writing.
At $29 for a large planner (pages are 8 1/2" x 11"), it's also more affordable than many other premium planners for folks like me that want to house to-do lists, goals, and notes under one roof. Plus, when you use promo code REFINERY at checkout, you can get 20% off and free shipping on your order. (The deal is valid through the end of the year, BTW!) For now, it's only available in two colors — the dove gray above and a dusty rose — and is already starting to sell out; our advice: keep your eyes peeled for a restock to avoid being left out in the cold (i.e. woefully sans-planner) this upcoming 2022.
