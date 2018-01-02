Story from Horoscopes

What You Need To Know If You Want To Get Into Your Horoscope This Year

Sara Coughlin
Two days in, and 2018 is already proving to be the year of the horoscope, stargazers. If getting more familiar with your astrological DNA was one of your New Year's resolutions, you'll be in good company, but the heavens have been up there all along, waiting for you to turn your gaze skyward.
Of course, if you've never so much as read your weekly horoscope, the realm of astrology can appear vast and daunting. Luckily, there's an entry point to be found for even the greenest beginner. All it takes is an open mind (and a willingness to accept the fact that there's no such thing as a "cusp" sign).
Read on for a crash course in all things astrological.
