What You Need To Know If You Want To Get Into Your Horoscope This Year

Of course, if you've never so much as read your weekly horoscope, the realm of astrology can appear vast and daunting. Luckily, there's an entry point to be found for even the greenest beginner. All it takes is an open mind (and a willingness to accept the fact that there's no such thing as a "cusp" sign).
Read on for a crash course in all things astrological.
Ready to launch into the new year but not sure where to start? Take a cue from the stars and let your horoscope guide you. 'Scope the rest of your year here.