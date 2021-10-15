Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, both my parents are highly educated and I was always expected to go. I went to an in-state school for undergrad and my parents paid. I went to a private university for law school, which was very expensive (hence the loans). My deal with my parents was that they would pay for my education, however, I then learned about the PSLF so they are paying those monthly payments ($90) and I am working toward forgiveness. Without this, the money would be looming over me for life, but I'm less worried because I can get them forgiven.