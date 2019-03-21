This Chic Workout Collection Is Designed By Women — & It Shows

Serious question: What if workout clothes could offer both functionality and fashion? Sure, there’s athleisurewear, but often the look skews too sporty for many formal spaces, like offices and restaurants. Other times, athleisure is styled with too many other fashion pieces that the outfit isn’t really meant to be worked out in. While athleisure appears to be purposeful in theory, it’s rare that one singular look can truly take you from day to night, from studio to street, from (workout) class to classy.
That’s where THE NEW STRONG™ apparel collection from ASICS comes in. The heritage sportswear brand has innovated chic workout pieces — sweat-wicking jumpsuits, belted jogger pants, slick leggings that look like leather skinnies, and more — that appear like fashion items but are authentic activewear meant to support you through all your sweaty exercises. Naturally, the female-minded lineup was designed with women’s bodies and styles in mind, by an all-women design team. Take a look at our top picks ahead, and see why femininity and performance are not mutually exclusive. Your “fit” pics will never be the same.