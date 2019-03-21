This Chic Workout Collection Is Designed By Women — & It Shows

Serious question: What if workout clothes could offer both functionality and fashion? Sure, there’s athleisurewear, but often the look skews too sporty for many formal spaces, like offices and restaurants. Other times, athleisure is styled with too many other fashion pieces that the outfit isn’t really meant to be worked out in. While athleisure appears to be purposeful in theory, it’s rare that one singular look can truly take you from day to night, from studio to street, from (workout) class to classy.