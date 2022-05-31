Growing up, Bhatty resented hair oiling because she didn’t want her hair to be greasy and smell like coconut oil — she wanted to smell like Herbal Essences, like “all the other girls.” “It’s exciting to be in a time where the ingredients and rituals I was embarrassed of growing up are now having a moment, and I’m so proud to share it. I want everyone to experience them because they’re beautiful,” says Bhatty, who admits that festival season, with people wearing bindis and henna, can feel tricky. “Before, the only way for something from our beauty heritage to be palatable was if it was sold by somebody who didn’t look like us. And it’s tough when there are so few opportunities given, and the ones that revolve around your culture aren’t given to someone from the culture — it can hurt. So to see front-facing founders selling products that are true to their roots, is really exciting.”