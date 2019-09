Why This Beloved Carb Is Actually Kind Of Good For You

What exactly is in the flesh of a potato, from a nutritional perspective? "Potassium is sometimes highlighted as the nutrient superstar for potatoes," Harbstreet says. We need potassium to regulate our blood pressure and keep our nerves and muscles functioning. But Harbstreet likes to remind clients that potatoes also contain a small amount of plant-based iron, which is especially important for women, she says. "Eating one potato won't meet your daily requirements, but it can be one ingredient to include that boosts your iron intake," she says. Plus, potatoes also have some B vitamins and a little bit of vitamin C. (For a refresher on what exactly those vitamins do, click here .)