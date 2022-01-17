The time has arrived: It's Aquarius season. On January 19, the sun will move from its place in hardworking Capricorn into the sign of the water bearer, where it'll stay until February 18. Astrologers are saying that Aquarius season marks the real start of 2022 (sorry, Capricorns!), so prepare for a clean slate.
The vibes of this new season are, if I do say so myself, immaculate. "While Mercury and Venus will still be retrograde as the sun enters Aquarius, by the time February 4 arrives, there will be no retrograde planets in the sky!" says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power. That's right — the celestial bodies are about to be on their best behavior. Venus retrograde? Done with. Mercury retrograde? I don't know her. Aquarius season is bringing positive, forward-moving energy into all of our lives for the next month.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says it's time to relax from the seriousness of Capricorn and take the time to approach things in a more open-minded and receptive manner. "Capricorn is a sign associated with work and results, while Aquarius is more about expanding our world, socializing and interacting with others, and looking into new ideas and ways of doing and approaching things," she says. We'll be craving connections all Aquarius season long, so make sure you're prioritizing (safely) seeing or at least speaking with your friends and family.
We'll want to get closer to our colleagues and new professional contacts, too. And this season ushers in harmony, so if you put in the effort, your networking efforts will pay off. "Even with Mercury retrograde mixing our signals during the first couple weeks of the season, it's an auspicious time for professional networking and serious collaborations — especially given that responsibility-focused planet Saturn is aligning with the sun in Aquarius," says astrologer Nina Kahn. Reach out to a new person at work or pitch a wild idea that involves a different department — you never know what could work out if you don't try.
Even though it's Aquarius season, Mars didn't get the memo, and will enter the sign of Capricorn on January 24. That's okay, though. "In this initiatory earth sign, Mars is exalted and can work for us at its best," says Montúfar. "This planet-sign combo will help us stay on top of things and will give us a focused and goal-oriented approach to life." This timing couldn't be better, because this Mars placement will help us organize everything we've learned during both the Venus and Mercury retrogrades.
One specific day to mark on your calendar is February 16, when Venus and Mars align in Capricorn. "This energy is ideal for romance, creativity, and balancing our feminine with our masculine energies," says Montúfar. "We can expect good surprises in all kinds of relationships during this time." Keep your eyes peeled and your heart open.
So while January 1 may be the start of the new year on paper, if you go by the stars, things are just now beginning to settle into place. We've shed the negativity from planetary retrogrades and are ready to start fresh (again). Who knows what the next seasons will bring?