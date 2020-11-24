Anthropologie is kicking off its Black Friday deals tomorrow (November 25) with a 30%-off sitewide markdown through November 29, but our inside sources at Anthro shared an early discount code. Today only, use the code BEPRESENT at checkout and snag your favorites on sale the day before everyone else does.
We've rounded up the best of the shimmering steals right here, so scroll on to shop a selection of our favorite on-sale scores. From comfy fashion finds to luminous home goods and big-name beauty gifts (hello, Sunday Riley). Don't forget to keep tabs on this page — we’ll be updating it with more unique-chic Anthropologie deals as the last few sale hours dwindle away.
