Safari-inspired prints are fairly ubiquitous at this point — leopard, zebra, tiger, to name a few — and for good reason. They have a unique ability to make a statement while being subdued enough to act as a neutral.
That said, it can be tricky trying to put a new spin on the classics.
But to our delight, this season's animal-print offerings are inspiring some A1 styling ideas, whether you go for the trend full-force or take a subtler approach. As seen on our weekly Shopping Wednesdays IG Stories series, here are six standout looks, featuring items from Macy’s, to keep top of mind for fall.