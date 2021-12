Nail Art Was Shameful For This Drag Queen — Now, It’s A Form Of Self-Expression

Achieving a flawless manicure is often considered something only a professional can do, but innovative formulas and nail products are making it easier than ever to get a grade-A mani at home. As part of our Manicurated series, and in partnership with Dashing Diva , the premier DIY nail source, we teamed up with two influencers — a New York-based fashion writer-slash-drag queen and an L.A.-based model, activist, and transgender prom queen — who use nail art as tools of self-expression. We tasked them with trying out the brand’s GLAZE gel manicure strips, which are cured under LED light in just 45 seconds. With Dashing Diva, masterful manicures are finally achievable at home.