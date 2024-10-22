"I witnessed the magic that happened during la sobremesa: We felt safe to fully express ourselves, allowing the overflow of anecdotes, stories, jokes, sayings, and advice as we enjoyed una taza con café con leche o con piquete late into the gathering."
"The sobremesa creates a nurturing, safe space where people feel comfortable opening up about both fun and difficult topics that bring about a sense of comfort and nurturing that is essential for creating and maintaining meaningful human connections — something our current generation could greatly benefit from."
"I feel a sense of inner urgency to keep the sobremesa ritual alive. And I believe this new generation of tías are at the right moment in time to intentionally set the table. "