We really do cherish all of the long-standing shops and e-tailers we’ve become acquainted with here in the Bay, but sometimes, a new (or at least new to us) spot comes along that knocks the wind right out of us. With pieces so beautifully crafted and meticulously styled, we’re left glaring in a sense of bewilderment-slash-giddiness and are relentless to get our paws on the goods.
Well, such is the case with the Bay Area e-tailer Anaise. The soft, e-shop is like retail zen — the calming, muted tones of the clothes, artsy accessories, and the blog — don’t even get us started (pin heaven right there) — are driving us (and our wallets) wild. Seriously, take a minute to scour the merch, and you’ll find a delightful selection of Vanessa Bruno, Rachel Comey, The Gentlewoman, Wendy Nichol jewels, Dieppa Restrepo shoes, and much, much more.
So, naturally, we’re enamored with the shop’s latest lookbook offering. The inspiration? Owner Renee Friedrich tells us, “We wanted to create an atmosphere that was soft, natural, and feminine to reflect the minimal aesthetic of the clothing.” Shot in Golden Gate Park, the photos capture the breezy essence of the shop, and the stylish frolics are giving us a case of cabin fever. See what we mean after the jump, and get ready to fall head-over-heels in love with Anaise.
Photo: Courtesy of Anaise/Valeda Stull