The Racy Photo Amy Schumer Begged Annie Leibovitz To Take

No one would ever accuse Amy Schumer of being a shrinking violet, but this new picture from Vanity Fair might be the gutsiest one Schumer's done yet.
During her photo shoot with the legendary Annie Leibovitz, Schumer got glammed up, Old Hollywood style. But Schumer being Schumer, she wanted to take things just a little bit further.
“I begged Annie to photograph me with no underwear on in just a T-shirt,” Schumer told Vanity Fair. For the outspoken comedian, it meant a lot to her. She was feeling powerful and beautiful and she wanted to capture that moment. It isn’t every day you get the opportunity to have your photo taken by one of the most famous and influential photographers, so if you get that chance, you kind of have to make the most of it. “It was one of the most meaningful moments of my life,” Schumer said.
Vanity Fair is, not surprisingly, happy with the result. The magazine included the T-shirt shot in the spread, even though it is very different from the other photos. “Her voice is very zeitgeisty, and ballsy, and feisty, that it didn’t seem she could be boxed into one concept,” explained Jessica Diehl, the magazine’s fashion and style director.
Schumer is obviously proud of the photo, sharing it on Instagram and breaking the story herself that she had to “beg” for it to be taken. The picture feels authentic and real to who Schumer is as a person and who she is an artist. It was her T-shirt, her idea, and her moment. Even when she’s doing a very Hollywood thing, like a fancy photo shoot for a classic magazine, she’s taking charge and fighting for what she wants.
