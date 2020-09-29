You Need To Hear This Gen Z Director’s Life Advice, No Matter How Old You Are

Anyone who's ever struggled to "adult" knows that there's no direct correlation between age and wisdom. That's why we've partnered with LG to take a closer look at the brand's latest campaign, which centers on the theme "Life's Good" and celebrates the unique dreams, ambitions, and life advice of standout Gen Z creatives.
As teens, some of us hardly thought about our Life Paths until we were applying to college — only to find ourselves changing our minds half a semester in. But others do find their callings at that age, with such clarity that even those who are, ahem, just a bit older would do well to listen to their advice.
One such example is Amelia Conway, 17, who recently directed a video in which she and a supergroup of her fellow young creatives share their perspectives on art and life, how they present their ideas to the world, and how they use their platforms to encourage others to pursue their passions.
"As someone who didn’t really fit in in high school or middle school, I didn’t have a lot of friends," says Conway, who started directing at 11 years old. "I was very shy, very introverted, so when I stepped on set, I was like, 'Oh my god,' this is what it feels like to belong, this is what it feels like to be in the right place at the right time. It’s my favorite part of directing and being on a set: that feeling of belonging."
Below, get a glimpse into Amelia's world, her creative process, and yes, her uniquely wise perspective on finding your place in the world.
