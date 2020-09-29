You Need To Hear This Gen Z Director’s Life Advice, No Matter How Old You Are

"As someone who didn’t really fit in in high school or middle school, I didn’t have a lot of friends," says Conway, who started directing at 11 years old. "I was very shy, very introverted, so when I stepped on set, I was like, 'Oh my god,' this is what it feels like to belong, this is what it feels like to be in the right place at the right time. It’s my favorite part of directing and being on a set: that feeling of belonging.​"