Get Your Gifts Early (& On Sale) During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Event

No, you’re not dreaming: Another Amazon sale is here, and it’s all beauty, all the time. The Holiday Beauty Haul event is officially on from now until November 6. And, as the name suggests, the two-week event is your chance to get a head start on holiday shopping for everyone on your list (in addition to treating yourself — you’ve been good, too).
As with Prime Day, endless drugstore and luxury brands across makeup, skin care, hair, fragrance, and more are price-slashed up to 60% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul. From Drybar’s sleek styling tools and products to Bioderma's suite of French pharmacy favorites, keep clicking for standout beauty gems to snap up before they go back to full price (or an even more grim fate, sell out forever).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
As with Prime Day, endless drugstore and luxury brands across makeup, skin care, hair, fragrance, and more are price-slashed up to 60% off during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul. From Drybar’s sleek styling tools and products to Bioderma's suite of French pharmacy favorites, keep clicking for standout beauty gems to snap up before they go back to full price (or an even more grim fate, sell out forever).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.