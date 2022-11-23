The Always Pan from kitchenware start-up Our Place is so named because, well, you can always use it. Designed to be the final word in multi-use cookware, the pan is more than just a braiser that can fry as easily as it can simmer. Small details, like a carefully designed lid, no-mess spouts, and a built-in spoon rest, make it a kitchen go-to for experts and beginners alike. (We've even test-driven it in-house to verify its user-friendly status.) Since its launch, the brand has released coordinating pots and pans, including minis and cast-iron varieties, so you can grow your collection in a chic, smart way.
Advertisement
While Our Place's wares are priced nicely compared to heritage brands (and for all the uses you get out of them), they're still investment pieces. Which is why we're glad to report the whole line is currently on sale for Black Friday. And, just like the brand itself, this sale is for everyone. Ready to try it out? This Cyber Week sale is the perfect reason to finally get an Always Pan. Already have one? Grab the coordinating Perfect Pot or one of the newer minis. Even if you're already a cookware completist, equally 'grammable and giftable tableware and tools are also marked down.
You can browse the full Black Friday sale over at Our Place or read on for our picks for giving and getting this holiday season.
Best For: First-timers, small kitchens
If you're wondering where to start your Our Place journey, you can't go wrong with the O.G. that's deep enough to simmer and fry. It's also perfect for your day-to-day nonstick frying-pan needs, like eggs, quesadillas, and stir-fries. An included metal basket also allows you to steam with ease. And while the Always Pan is designed to be a kitchen workhorse, it's also a looker. You can choose from eight colors that range from muted to bold, including the last of Selena Gomez's collab with the brand — a juicy berry called Rosa.
Advertisement
Best For: Building your collection
Already own the Always Pan? The Perfect Pot is the kitchen friend it's been missing. Like its predecessor, the Perfect Pot comes in a sea of trendy colors and does (almost) everything you'd want a pot to do. And, unlike the Always Pan, it's also oven-safe, meaning you can make pasta, roast chicken, and even sauté veggies without worrying about sticking, thanks to its ceramic nonstick. There's even an included spoon with a handy rest, so you can keep your counters clean.
Best For: Gifting, living solo, sides
Sometimes, you just need to fry an egg or make rice for one. For those days, or when your full-size Always Pan is busy with the main course, there are the minis. The set is the perfect holiday or housewarming gift. You could even split them up, like a best friend necklace that also makes shakshuka. You can also buy the minis separately to better fit your small-batch needs.
Best For: Serious chefs (or anyone aspiring to be)
Cast-iron cookware has a myriad of benefits, but the major one is that, if taken care of well, it lasts practically forever. It's also oven-safe, opening up a whole world of one-pot recipes that might start with some searing on the stove for color and flavor and then be finished in the oven for more even cooking. Cast iron is also great for homemade pizzas, cornbread, and cookies; the heavy-duty construction retains heat well, meaning you can get that crunchy or chewy crust that is delicious on both savory and sweet dishes. If you're looking to level up your cooking game and learn to do even more in the kitchen, this is an excellent first cast-iron piece that will stay by your side. And you don't need to season it (i.e., periodically coat it with oil to maintain the nonstick coating). Simply wash gently with soap and water when cooled and dry immediately.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.