Cast-iron cookware has a myriad of benefits, but the major one is that, if taken care of well, it lasts practically forever. It's also oven-safe, opening up a whole world of one-pot recipes that might start with some searing on the stove for color and flavor and then be finished in the oven for more even cooking. Cast iron is also great for homemade pizzas, cornbread, and cookies; the heavy-duty construction retains heat well, meaning you can get that crunchy or chewy crust that is delicious on both savory and sweet dishes. If you're looking to level up your cooking game and learn to do even more in the kitchen, this is an excellent first cast-iron piece that will stay by your side. And you don't need to season it (i.e., periodically coat it with oil to maintain the nonstick coating). Simply wash gently with soap and water when cooled and dry immediately.