What’s So Great About Aloe Juice?

It's aloe season, y'all, which means many of us are cutting our aloe plants to eek out a few drops to soothe our sunburn , or running to the drugstore to buy another bottle that will sit in our cabinet until winter. In your hunt for aloe vera, you may have also come across aloe vera drinks that claim they'll keep you hydrated, clear up your skin, help your liver function, and so on. Aloe is powerful stuff, and it might work great for healing burns — but there are a few things you should know before you start ingesting it, too.