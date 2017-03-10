Allison Williams Is The Feminist We Need

"I think the number one thing we all must do as citizens is brush up on our civics. What are the rights we are given as per our Constitution? I want to know everything about what is going on, to stay vigilant, to read between the lines, to get information from different sources, and to look up facts that seem dubious. That’s what I’m focusing on — the activism work that comes from the heart, the causes that speak to me, the stories that tug at my heartstrings or seem unfair or un-American in some way. That’s where the work should go. That’s the magic sauce that creates change."