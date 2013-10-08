Though we've got our eyes locked on the runways during Fashion Week, some of the most inspiring moments take place behind the scenes. Indeed, some of our fondest memories have been during backstage beauty prep, catching models taking selfies, or seeing all the gorgeous street style. This year, however, AllSaints did something totally unexpected. To celebrate its first year in the big, white tents, the Brit label snuck out and did a photo shoot in Little Italy to celebrate. You sly things.
Check out the homage to urban culture that makes AllSaints one of our go-to labels. We wish we could say we look this stylish when strolling through Little Italy, but it's hard to look chic when you've got your hands full of Ferrara's cannolis.