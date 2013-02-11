Looking for a little fashion fantasy, this gray Monday afternoon? Step forward, cult diffusion line Alice by Temperley’s autumn collection. The playfully ladylike label has expanded its range into eveningwear and is lifting our spirits mightily, in the process.
The fall '13 collection is a mood-boosting mix of bright colour, lace detail and feminine silhouettes. The effect is dramatic yet totally wearable. Designer Alice Temperley cites early 20th-century style icon, Marchesa Luisa Casati, as an inspiration. The fashion eccentric was known for wearing live snakes as jewelry and walking cheetahs with diamond encrusted collars. A little out there for us, but we wouldn’t mind taking home one or two of Temperley’s floor sweeping gowns. Just need to wait till July to get our hands on them.
From £55, available July 2013