We never tire of prowling around Oakland’s Temescal Alley in search of new goodies to snatch up, nor would we wander that indie stretch of shops without paying a visit to Ali Golden’s namesake boutique. Chock full of whimsical, paper-thin tunics and floor-sweeping dresses, we typically consider our Ali Golden garments the quintessential Bay Area summer staples. Not to disparage the sun’s current cameo, but on this particular visit, the designer had us shifting gears and focusing on sweet — yet cozy — threads.
“The collection is a bit more utilitarian,” explains Golden. “But, it is still very versatile and wearable. The silhouettes are integrated into new fabric contents, including wool voile, a cotton-yarn dyed dungaree, and waxed canvas.” Think you’ll miss out on her signature lighter looks? “The silk basics are still offered,” she assures. Be sure to check out Golden’s latest visual endeavor (styled by L.A.-based Rebecca Calavan and a slew of East Bay ladies, including the gals of Mind's Eye Vintage, Job & Boss, James Rowland, and Shawn Burke!) and stay tuned for news on the arrival of these adorable autumn must-haves.