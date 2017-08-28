In an expensive city like NYC, $100 won't get you very far: Eventbrite finds the average cost of a night out in the city is $82; and according to Zagat, $100 will roughly cover a typical restaurant meal for two. You can't even pay for a monthly unlimited MetroCard with just one Benjamin.
If you happen to be visiting the Big Apple, the price of having fun escalates even more quickly: Unless you're lucky enough to crash with a friend, paying for a hotel will inflate your budget by an estimated $200 per night, based on a Trip Savvy survey. You'll have more luck with Airbnb, as the home-sharing platform boasts a wealth of solid lodging options catering to different budgets.
Click through for an edit of the best Airbnb listings — all in great neighborhoods and managed by certified "Superhosts" — for under $100.