

Post suggests "extending your hand to shake" before a hug is initiated. Or, if the other person goes in for a hug, you can "lean in enough that you're not in cheek-to-cheek territory." That way, you're creating a sort of barrier that prevents cheek or air kissing.



And if you do want to give someone a physical embrace? Cheek kisses are a safer bet than air kisses, which can appear disingenuous if the person you're embracing isn't used to them. But if you're with a group (say, your mom's friends) who have been air kissing for years, it might not come off that way at all. Understanding your audience is key — and if you go in for a hug, cheek kiss, or air kiss and someone pulls away, honor those physical cues.



"So many people are used to giving a hug as a greeting for hello and goodbye that they just automatically go in for it," Post says. But if you're not a natural hugger, that doesn't mean your social interactions are doomed for life. "A good exit doesn't have to involve a point of touching," Post says. A simple handshake, or even a wave, will signify to the other person that you're not a hugger, but you won't come off as rude, either.

