Here on the Refinery29 Shopping team, we see it all. All the new arrivals, all the top sellers, all the sales, and countless pitches on products ranging from snow boots to butt spas. We spend our days combing the inventory of retailers big and small, looking for the must-haves that will help our readers solve a problem, feel their best, or indulge in some self-care. (We also occasionally buy things for ourselves in the process.) All of this researching, browsing, and buying has given us a pretty good handle on what’s a good value and what isn’t — so you better believe that when we do see a stellar buy, much cross-cubicle chatter ensues.
We get so heated about these finds, in fact, that we decided it was time to start assembling them into a living, breathing, frequently-updated roundup of what we’re calling our “Shopping team MVPs” — those hands-down, no-foolin’ solid purchases that embody the much sought-after combination of competitive price, function, and sheer appeal. We put our heads together and assembled a list encompassing all of our shopping “beats” — fashion, lifestyle, home, and beauty (plus a few wild cards) — to create a short list of product suggestions that all clock in under $100. Click through to see what’s getting the Shopping team’s seal of approval this month.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.