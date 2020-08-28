Do you worry about money now?

Not anymore. I used to when I was working retail after I graduated from college. I racked up a decent amount of credit card debt. I would go out all the time and spend wild amounts of money on drugs and booze, and then buy crazy lavish gifts for people I was casually dating. Since I met my partner, D., four years ago though, I stopped doing all of the stupid player stuff and set some financial goals to match hers. She didn't pressure or coach me to do any of it (in fact, she really hates talking about money/budgeting or anything to do with financial planning), but I'm a competitive person by nature and wanted to match her financially. I became really strict with my budget while also leveling up my salary. Within three years I was able to pay off $18,000 worth of student loans and $7,000 of credit card debt. She didn't help me with any of it, but she was fine with the standard of living I was setting for us when I was on a shoestring budget. Since hitting some of my financial milestones, I've eased up considerably on my budget. I try to keep my monthly expenses as low as possible and be a little freer with my everyday spending. I budget $500 for food/groceries every two weeks. If I spend too much in one area, I usually will have to cut back in another. It's not the best budgeting system but it works for me.