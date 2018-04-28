2018 is, by all accounts, a major year for women. With the rise in awareness for female-championed issues across social media and IRL, women are making serious strides in gaining the recognition and respect they deserve in every walk of life — ranging from the business world to various creative spaces.
So in partnership with adidas Originals, whose new female-focused line, Arkyn, celebrates female creatives driving change across a multitude of industries, we set out to hear from some of the ladies the line is inspired by. Moderated by body-positivity activist and author Katie Willcox, four multitalented professionals (Olivia Perez, Ade Samuel, Lauren Abedini, and Amber Whittington) sound off about their journeys to discovering confidence, tackling comparison, and honing their unique voices at the brand's latest #TLKS panel held during Coachella Weekend 1. Press play, and get ready for a heavy dose of inspiration, above.
