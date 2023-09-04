Salary Story: I Didn’t Go To College Until I Was 21 & Now I Make $165k

Best salary advice: There's always more money out there. If you work in retail, like I did, you might be making $50,000/year and think it's great money. There are plenty of retail managers who make $100,000 for the same job. Your salary is not your worth, it's what the company you work for is willing to pay you. I work far less in tech than I ever did in retail and I make five times more. Don't be afraid to pursue other opportunities, even lateral moves, to climb the salary ladder.