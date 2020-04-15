6 Small Tips That Make Big Statements On Empty Walls

An empty wall can be intimidating to decorate. While single art prints or posters look lackluster by their lonesome, multi-frame galleries feel like a test in design meets geometry (one that we definitely didn't study for). Plus, what if we don't have anything worth hanging to begin with?
Although it's probably easier to just leave it bare, now that we've been stuck at home for weeks on end, that blank wall in the background of our Zoom happy hours and work meetings is starting to taunt us. So, we figured out the easiest ways to
shut fill it up fast — including everything from peel-and-stick wallpaper in unexpected prints to unique plant-wall transformations and even a few storage to light enhancing hacks.
Ahead, six tips for turning your space's empty canvas into a statement-making backdrop.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.