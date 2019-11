But, don't expect the brand to go away just yet. A&F is still cool with the overseas set. With crazy sales in Hong Kong and abroad, Abercrombie & Fitch plans to focus its energy on making over International customers with its lacrosse-player-in-Cabo image. But if all this means that our next trip to Soho means that we won't have to duck around spray-tanned 16-year-olds spritzing $50 bottles of musk, we have to say, "Good riddance, you hooligans! It's time you got off our porch!" ( Business Week