When Did Abercrombie & Fitch Get So Good?

"This isn’t the Abercrombie of the past, that’s for sure," Carey Krug, SVP, Head of Marketing at Abercrombie Brands, writes me in an email. "The brand used to be one focused on people 'fitting in' whereas now, it’s one focused on creating a space where everybody truly belongs — and that sentiment is woven throughout all we’ve done and what is still to come."
Abercrombie & Fitch, the youth-oriented fashion retailer that infamously used overly sexualized, near-naked models to sell clothes has gone through a massive transformation since CEO Fran Horowitz took over in 2017. These days, A&F is focused on inclusivity, extended sizing, and releasing clothes "reflective of the world around us." It's time to revisit this formerly infamous brand because the clothes are, and I say this with all my 36-year-old heart, extremely good: there are knitted tops I've worn every day, a pair of ripped jeans that I'm actually down with, super cute dresses and jumpsuits that could give Reformation a run for their money, and more.
Advertisement
And, I'm not the only one who feels this way. The fashion TikTokkers have also spoken and the consensus is that Abercrombie & Fitch, quite simply, rules.
@eliiiserose
behold the BEST trouser for fall #fallfashion #abercrombiestyle #ootd #styleinspo #fashiontiktok #fyp♬ Pop Star - Coco & Clair Clair
When I ask Krug what stands A&F apart from other fashion retailers, she tells me that they're adamantly a customer-first brand with ongoing open communication with their shoppers. "A lot of brands are good at showing customers what they should purchase, but I don’t think a lot of brands take a second to listen to their customers — what do they really want?" writes Krug. With that, she explains how, with the brand's recent Denim Your Way campaign, A&F created jeans that directly addressed customer woes. "We said, 'You talked. We listened. Here are your dream jeans.' And it’s the best denim collection we’ve ever launched, in my opinion. We see just as many shout-outs for our Curve Love denim from women of all sizes because they finally have a line that mitigates that dreaded waist gap so many people experience."
@madelinelah
Okay run to Abercrombie!! #abercrombiejeans #abercrombie #abercrombiehaul #foryou♬ original sound - Mads
Advertisement
So, I'm not a fashion influencer, but I, too, approve of the A&F denim I tried on for this story. Though I'm normally a stiff-denim snob, I surprisingly loved the whisper of stretch that A&F weaved into these best-selling, pre-torn High Rise Dad Jeans. The ribbed tank and cardi set, made from the brand's softAF fabrication, is perhaps my favorite piece from the current collection because it's so versatile, either worn together or as separates, and the silky, lightweight ribbed material is somehow both cozy and cooling against my skin.
The Traveler Skort stood up to a rousing game of tennis and an at-home pilates session, and the brand's mid-weight oversized cardigans draped exactly how you'd want an oversized sweater to.
And, you best know that I'll be respectfully wearing the daylights (and nightlights) out of this generously hooded puffer jacket come wintertime.
In case you haven't browsed the A&F site in a minute (or in over a decade), I've asked Krug to walk readers through five of the brand's best-selling items — and why you, too, may fall in love with these runaway style hits.
Advertisement
Abercrombie & Fitch's Top 5 Best Sellers:
"The 'TikTok Famous' 90s Ultra High-Rise Straight jeans are so comfy and flattering. They have the highest rise that sits at your natural waist and they look incredible paired with a seamless bodysuit or even a shirt, tucked or untucked. They look spectacular on everybody!" writes Krug.
"The seamless bodysuits pair perfectly with jeans or shorts and work so well alone or as a base in multi-layered looks. They are, quite literally, softAF."
"Our cardigans are made from our elevated LuxeLoft fabric and feature button-down fronts and ribbed trims. They’re so easy to wear open, closed, or partially closed for multiple looks. They are great for the '90s prep and academia vibes."
"Our new vegan leather puffers are an easy fit and made from soft vegan leather fabric with the elevated diamond stitch detail. They’re that perfect fall puffer, but elevated, and able to be outfitted so many ways."
Advertisement
"The High Rise Dad Jeans have that flattering high rise waist with a more relaxed fit throughout the leg. The denim is soft, but with less stretch than your skinny jeans, so they’re like your perfect vintage relaxed jeans."
"With the flowy sleeves, the fun and flirty fit, and the peekaboo cutout, this dress is the epitome of fun and flattering. And the stretch in the back makes it able to work for multiple busts and body types."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.