When Did Abercrombie & Fitch Get So Good?

When I ask Krug what stands A&F apart from other fashion retailers, she tells me that they're adamantly a customer-first brand with ongoing open communication with their shoppers. "A lot of brands are good at showing customers what they should purchase, but I don’t think a lot of brands take a second to listen to their customers — what do they really want?" writes Krug. With that, she explains how, with the brand's recent Denim Your Way campaign, A&F created jeans that directly addressed customer woes. "We said, 'You talked. We listened. Here are your dream jeans.' And it’s the best denim collection we’ve ever launched, in my opinion. We see just as many shout-outs for our Curve Love denim from women of all sizes because they finally have a line that mitigates that dreaded waist gap so many people experience."