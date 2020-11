Now Introducing: Your Feel-Good Gift Guide, From A-Z

Think of this A-Z gift guide like a sparkly new index for your holiday brain on big 2020 energy. There will be cozy-seasonal staples (knitwear, ahoy!) served alongside digital sandal-making workshops; native-craft-supporting goods nestled between sexual-health essentials ; the X-Files! We've got ideas to please any kind of giftee, too — including the ones who rollerskate to the ones who eat cheesy snacks, the ones who are always giving back , and even the really pretentious ones who think they've seen it all.