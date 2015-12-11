8 Women Share Their True Feelings On Anal Sex

10 of 10

Photo: Alexandra Gavillet.

Jane, 23, Oregon



“I am often asked for advice by my curious classmates who haven't tried anal yet. I tell them that it can be enjoyable, but acknowledge that it can also be a little bit scary (though I always remind them that it's okay if it's not something they feel comfortable with, and that any sexual act done out of guilt probably won't feel good). The first time I tried it, I was curious and afraid, too. I shook so hard from anticipation that it was difficult not to laugh. It might take a few times before you get the hang of it, I tell them, but it can be exciting, and sex doesn't have to be limited to vaginal penetration. You just need a partner you truly trust, to remember to keep breathing so that you can relax (it will hurt if you don't relax!), and to use lots of lube!”