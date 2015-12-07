British police will treat the east London Tube station knife attack as a “terrorist incident.”
London authorities subdued and arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing attack in a Tube station. Three people were stabbed in the London Underground, though none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening. Commander Richard Walton, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, announced that police were treating the attack as a “terrorist incident,” continuing, “The threat from terrorism remains at severe, which means that a terrorist attack is highly likely.” (CNN)
London authorities subdued and arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing attack in a Tube station. Three people were stabbed in the London Underground, though none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening. Commander Richard Walton, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, announced that police were treating the attack as a “terrorist incident,” continuing, “The threat from terrorism remains at severe, which means that a terrorist attack is highly likely.” (CNN)
The Justice Department is expected to investigate the Chicago Police Department after the killing of Laquan McDonald.
The Justice Department will authorize a far-ranging investigation into the patterns and practices of the Chicago Police Department, part of the continuing fallout over a video released last month showing the police shooting of Laquan McDonald. The investigation could be announced as early as this week. (New York Times)
The Justice Department will authorize a far-ranging investigation into the patterns and practices of the Chicago Police Department, part of the continuing fallout over a video released last month showing the police shooting of Laquan McDonald. The investigation could be announced as early as this week. (New York Times)
Advertisement
Ryan Gosling couldn’t stop laughing while hosting Saturday Night Live.
Hey girl — have you thought about how impossible it’d be to get through a Saturday Night Live episode without laughing? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out Ryan Gosling’s SNL debut, in which the serious actor broke character and devolved into a pile of giggles in pretty much every sketch. While Gosling was a great host and seemed game for anything, he couldn’t keep a straight face, particularly in a sketch called “Close Encounter,” thanks to the genius Kate McKinnon’s absurd speech about gray space aliens batting her “knockers.” (Read More)
Hey girl — have you thought about how impossible it’d be to get through a Saturday Night Live episode without laughing? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out Ryan Gosling’s SNL debut, in which the serious actor broke character and devolved into a pile of giggles in pretty much every sketch. While Gosling was a great host and seemed game for anything, he couldn’t keep a straight face, particularly in a sketch called “Close Encounter,” thanks to the genius Kate McKinnon’s absurd speech about gray space aliens batting her “knockers.” (Read More)
Former President Jimmy Carter announced that he is cancer-free.
Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States and Second President of Our Hearts, began his Sunday school class in his hometown of Plains, GA, with some thrilling news: After receiving months of treatment for cancer that had spread from his liver to his brain, his body showed no signs of the disease. While the 91-year-old’s MRI scan didn’t detect any new or old “cancer spots,” he will continue to receive treatment for melanoma. (Washington Post)
Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States and Second President of Our Hearts, began his Sunday school class in his hometown of Plains, GA, with some thrilling news: After receiving months of treatment for cancer that had spread from his liver to his brain, his body showed no signs of the disease. While the 91-year-old’s MRI scan didn’t detect any new or old “cancer spots,” he will continue to receive treatment for melanoma. (Washington Post)
An Oakland startup is developing a marijuana breathalyzer.
Legal in four states and decriminalized in 16, marijuana is steadily moving out of the drug war and into specialty corner stores across the country. While our laws and attitudes regarding personal use may be growing more lax, one California lab is working on a marijuana breathalyzer in order to detect drivers’ THC levels and keep the roads safe. Hound Labs’ device, which is less time-consuming and cumbersome than the instruments currently on the market, is entering clinical trials and may be in law enforcement’s hands as early as 2017. (Read More)
Legal in four states and decriminalized in 16, marijuana is steadily moving out of the drug war and into specialty corner stores across the country. While our laws and attitudes regarding personal use may be growing more lax, one California lab is working on a marijuana breathalyzer in order to detect drivers’ THC levels and keep the roads safe. Hound Labs’ device, which is less time-consuming and cumbersome than the instruments currently on the market, is entering clinical trials and may be in law enforcement’s hands as early as 2017. (Read More)
Advertisement
A woman was stabbed at Art Basel Miami Beach and witnesses thought it was performance art.
A woman attending a show at Art Basel Miami Beach was ushered to the hospital after a fellow patron attacked her with an X-Acto knife, stabbing her in the arms and neck. Shin Seo Young, 33, was reportedly attacked after she confronted the suspect, 24-year-old Siyaun Zhao, for following her around the show. Zhao allegedly told police, "I had to kill her and two more! I had to watch her bleed!" According to reports, witnesses thought they were watching a piece of performance art and that the police tape, which cordoned off the area following the attack, was an art installation. (Read More)
A woman attending a show at Art Basel Miami Beach was ushered to the hospital after a fellow patron attacked her with an X-Acto knife, stabbing her in the arms and neck. Shin Seo Young, 33, was reportedly attacked after she confronted the suspect, 24-year-old Siyaun Zhao, for following her around the show. Zhao allegedly told police, "I had to kill her and two more! I had to watch her bleed!" According to reports, witnesses thought they were watching a piece of performance art and that the police tape, which cordoned off the area following the attack, was an art installation. (Read More)
Room’s Brie Larson is uncomfortable with being called a Hollywood "It Girl,” asks “What is ‘it’?”
Every year or two, Hollywood declares that some new young actress with some buzzworthy roles under her belt and a charm that defies categorization is the industry’s “It Girl.” This year, with an appearance in the runaway hit Trainwreck and a career-making lead role in the critically acclaimed drama Room, Brie Larson seems poised to nab the title. But when asked about the ephemeral mantle on CBS' Sunday Morning, Larson only joked and expressed confusion. “But what is ‘it’? There is no ‘it!’” Larson said. “And who was ‘it’ before ‘it’? And when does ‘it’ go away? When did I get ‘it’? Who’s going to take ‘it’? It’s so weird. I think it’s a really funny term. I’m just a person. I’m not anything!” (Hello Giggles)
Every year or two, Hollywood declares that some new young actress with some buzzworthy roles under her belt and a charm that defies categorization is the industry’s “It Girl.” This year, with an appearance in the runaway hit Trainwreck and a career-making lead role in the critically acclaimed drama Room, Brie Larson seems poised to nab the title. But when asked about the ephemeral mantle on CBS' Sunday Morning, Larson only joked and expressed confusion. “But what is ‘it’? There is no ‘it!’” Larson said. “And who was ‘it’ before ‘it’? And when does ‘it’ go away? When did I get ‘it’? Who’s going to take ‘it’? It’s so weird. I think it’s a really funny term. I’m just a person. I’m not anything!” (Hello Giggles)
Caitlyn Jenner gifted her daughter Kylie with a Caitlyn Jenner-print underwear set.
In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers were treated to a rare sight: an embarrassed Kylie Jenner. The youngest Jenner struggled to keep her composure when her father, former Olympian and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner, gave her some unique underwear. “This is way too inappropriate to wear. I have my dad on my underwear,” she joked about the bra and panty set emblazoned with Caitlyn’s face. (Read More)
In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, viewers were treated to a rare sight: an embarrassed Kylie Jenner. The youngest Jenner struggled to keep her composure when her father, former Olympian and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner, gave her some unique underwear. “This is way too inappropriate to wear. I have my dad on my underwear,” she joked about the bra and panty set emblazoned with Caitlyn’s face. (Read More)
Advertisement