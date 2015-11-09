At least 30 University of Missouri football players are boycotting the season in protest of the school’s president. (Chicago Tribune)
The presidents of Taiwan and mainland China met for peace talks for the first time since 1949. (USA Today)
Hundreds of Angelenos reported spotting a U.F.O., but the government claims the lights were just a missile test launch. (Gawker)
An amazing arcus shelf cloud appeared over Sydney. Naturally, the internet suspected it was photoshopped. Spoiler: It was real. (Refinery29)
