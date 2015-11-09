Hillary Clinton came out in favor of medical marijuana.
During a town hall meeting in South Carolina on Saturday, Hillary Clinton proposed reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug in order to make it easier to conduct research on the effects of medicinal marijuana, reports CNN. "A lot more states have passed medical marijuana than have legalized marijuana, so we've got two different experiences or even experiments going on right now," Clinton told the crowd. This comes just days after Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill to the Senate that would reclassify marijuana. (Refinery29)
During a town hall meeting in South Carolina on Saturday, Hillary Clinton proposed reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug in order to make it easier to conduct research on the effects of medicinal marijuana, reports CNN. "A lot more states have passed medical marijuana than have legalized marijuana, so we've got two different experiences or even experiments going on right now," Clinton told the crowd. This comes just days after Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill to the Senate that would reclassify marijuana. (Refinery29)
At least 30 University of Missouri football players are boycotting the season in protest of the school’s president, Tim Wolfe.
At least 30 Black football players at the University of Missouri announced that they will not play, practice, or “participate in any football-related activities” until university President Tim Wolfe is ousted from his position. The protest was launched in opposition of Wolfe’s “negligence toward marginalized students’ experience,” the players stated in a tweet shared by Missouri’s Legion of Black Collegians. The University of Missouri campus has been embroiled in controversy and tension following a series of racist acts that included the appearance of a swastika in a dorm. (Chicago Tribune)
Advertisement
Myanmar held its first open general election in 25 years.
Votes are being counted in Myanmar’s historic first parliamentary election since the ruling military introduced a civilian government in 2011. While more than 90 parties competed for the parliament’s 664 seats, it is believed that Aung San Suu Kyi, a National League for Democracy candidate and Burmese dissident who spent 20 years under house arrest due to her activist work, obtained the most votes. (BBC)
Votes are being counted in Myanmar’s historic first parliamentary election since the ruling military introduced a civilian government in 2011. While more than 90 parties competed for the parliament’s 664 seats, it is believed that Aung San Suu Kyi, a National League for Democracy candidate and Burmese dissident who spent 20 years under house arrest due to her activist work, obtained the most votes. (BBC)
The presidents of Taiwan and mainland China met for peace talks for the first time since 1949.
It has been 66 years since Chiang Kai-shek and other Nationalist leaders retreated to Taiwan in the aftermath of China’s civil war, leaving the mainland to become the People’s Republic of China. While relations between the two nations have been marred with discord and suspicion since the 1949 split, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou took a giant step towards repairing the fracture by meeting in Singapore for closed-door discussions. “We are brothers connected by flesh even if our bones are broken,” Xi said in a relayed statement. “We are a family whose blood is thicker than water.” (USA Today)
It has been 66 years since Chiang Kai-shek and other Nationalist leaders retreated to Taiwan in the aftermath of China’s civil war, leaving the mainland to become the People’s Republic of China. While relations between the two nations have been marred with discord and suspicion since the 1949 split, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou took a giant step towards repairing the fracture by meeting in Singapore for closed-door discussions. “We are brothers connected by flesh even if our bones are broken,” Xi said in a relayed statement. “We are a family whose blood is thicker than water.” (USA Today)
A Colorado high school uncovered a “sexting ring” involving over 100 students, proving that real teenagers will always outdo even the craziest episodes of Degrassi.
According to authorities, at least 100 students from a Colorado high school, including “a large number” of the school’s football players, were engaged in what is being referred to as a “sexting ring,” swapping hundreds of naked pictures of themselves and others. "We're not talking a couple kids that did something stupid," Cañon City Superintendent George Welsh said. "This is large-scale, a lot of kids, equally male and female.” Due to the ongoing investigation, Cañon City opted to forfeit the varsity football team’s final game of the season. (Time)
According to authorities, at least 100 students from a Colorado high school, including “a large number” of the school’s football players, were engaged in what is being referred to as a “sexting ring,” swapping hundreds of naked pictures of themselves and others. "We're not talking a couple kids that did something stupid," Cañon City Superintendent George Welsh said. "This is large-scale, a lot of kids, equally male and female.” Due to the ongoing investigation, Cañon City opted to forfeit the varsity football team’s final game of the season. (Time)
Advertisement
Hundreds of Angelenos reported spotting a U.F.O., but the government claims the lights were just a missile test launch. Where’s Fox Mulder when you need him?
According to the thousands of tweets and Instagram pictures posted by SoCal residents this weekend, aliens are real and they spent Saturday night driving around San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles just like some bored teen. But if you’re to believe the government, the mysterious bright light spotted zooming up the coastline was (unfortunately) far more terrestrial in origin: Apparently, the Navy was conducting a multi-stage test flight of a Trident II missile. (Gawker)
According to the thousands of tweets and Instagram pictures posted by SoCal residents this weekend, aliens are real and they spent Saturday night driving around San Diego, Orange County, and Los Angeles just like some bored teen. But if you’re to believe the government, the mysterious bright light spotted zooming up the coastline was (unfortunately) far more terrestrial in origin: Apparently, the Navy was conducting a multi-stage test flight of a Trident II missile. (Gawker)
Google Map’s new update will inform you of your favorite stores’ holiday hours.
Your days of showing up outside some retail chain, ready to complete your holiday shopping, coffee in hand, and Advil already in your system — only to find out that the store closed early — are over! Google Maps has introduced a new update that will allow users to check businesses’ holiday hours. The feature is available globally and will alert users to adjusted store hours within seven days of a holiday. (Tech Times)
Your days of showing up outside some retail chain, ready to complete your holiday shopping, coffee in hand, and Advil already in your system — only to find out that the store closed early — are over! Google Maps has introduced a new update that will allow users to check businesses’ holiday hours. The feature is available globally and will alert users to adjusted store hours within seven days of a holiday. (Tech Times)
An amazing arcus shelf cloud appeared over Sydney. Naturally, the internet suspected it was photoshopped. Spoiler: It was real.
Nick Moir, a storm chaser and photographer for the Sydney Morning Herald, is the shutterbug who caught a must-see image of an arcus shelf cloud in Sydney. Hoards of locals and tourists snapped themselves in front of the jaw-dropping backdrop. (Refinery29)
Nick Moir, a storm chaser and photographer for the Sydney Morning Herald, is the shutterbug who caught a must-see image of an arcus shelf cloud in Sydney. Hoards of locals and tourists snapped themselves in front of the jaw-dropping backdrop. (Refinery29)
Advertisement