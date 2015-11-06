Katy Perry is the new highest-paid woman in music, earning $135 million in 2015.
Taylor Swift may have bad blood, but Katy Perry has been laughing all the way to the bank. According to Forbes’ latest tabulations on the top-earning women in music, Perry made a cool $55 million more than Swift in 2015, putting her at the top of its list. Most of Perry’s earnings came from her wildly successful Prismatic world tour. Swift came in second, followed by Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie in a tie, Lady Gaga, and Beyoncé. (Refinery29)
NASA is recruiting new astronauts for an eventual trip to Mars. Finally, your booty really can be out of this world.
Starting in December, NASA will begin accepting applications for new astronauts in order to prepare for an upcoming “journey to Mars.” All you need is a background in engineering, science, or mathematics; three years of related “progressively responsible professional experience;” or have logged 1,000+ hours of piloting a jet aircraft. This is one application that isn’t going to be aced just by lying about your Photoshop skills on your résumé. (Refinery29)
Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the cultivation and consumption of marijuana for personal use.
In a 4-to-1 decision, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that laws prohibiting the personal growth and use of marijuana are unconstitutional. Although, technically, the ruling only applies to the four plaintiffs — who are members of the Mexican Society for Responsible and Tolerant Personal Use, a group formed to support legalization — many consider the ruling an open door to a more lax drug policy. (Refinery29)
GOP presidential candidate John Kasich asked an Iowa woman whether she’s ever “been on a diet.”
...And we realize he'd be the perfect evil ex-husband in a Lifetime movie. During a town hall event in Iowa, Governor Kasich, who’s currently 10th in Iowa polls, was talking about the economy, taxes, and budgets when things got weird. Turning to a random woman in the audience, the politician asked, “Have you ever been on a diet?” When the woman answered in the affirmative, Kasich continued, “Well, you’re the perfect example. So you set a goal and you reach it, and then what happens? A little spumoni, a trip to Mario’s.” Good move, Kasich. Women can’t understand anything about the economy. But diets? Now you’re talking our language. (Mic)
Ben Carson’s campaign released an old-school rap ad. This is worse than every Seventeen Magazine Traumarama letter combined.
In perhaps what will be remembered as one of, if not the, most ill-advised political ads in the history of the medium, Ben Carson’s team created a new radio track campaign ad. The song (and we’re being kind when we call it a song) rhymes “Carson” with “awesome.” That’s all you need to know. (Refinery29)
Despite protests, it seems Saturday Night Live will not drop Donald Trump as a host.
Sure, Trump got fired by NBC earlier this year due to his ignorant and deeply racist comments on Mexico and undocumented immigrants, but he's back at 30 Rockefeller Center this week, preparing for his second appearance as Saturday Night Live host. Since #racismisntfunny, a large group of activists descended on NBCUniversal offices Wednesday night, putting pressure on the network to permanently server ties with the controversial “politician.” Petitions have gotten more than 520,000 signatures, but SNL is moving ahead with its Trump plans. (Huffington Post)
Sia’s music video for “Alive” stars a new wig-clad prodigy, martial artist Mahiro Takano.
Sia is changing things up for her forthcoming album, This Is Acting. While the famously enigmatic musician still doesn’t appear in the video for her latest single, “Alive,” she has seemingly found a new stand-in. Replacing Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler is Mahiro Takano, a 9-year-old Japanese girl who achieved viral fame after posting a video of her martial arts moves. Apparently, Sia was one of the nearly five million people who watched Takano’s Kankudai clip. (Bustle)
Finally, we discover the reason dogs tilt their heads when you speak.
According to Mental Floss, it's because dogs tilt their head to hear your inflections, allowing them to interpret your emotions. Reason 10,000 why they're better listeners than cats. (Refinery29)
